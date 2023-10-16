The Indian cricket team is going through a great phase in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. With three wins in three matches, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is sitting at the top of the ODI Cricket World Cup points table. So far, India has ticked all the right boxes. The big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are going great. The spin line-up, especially Kuldeep Yadav, has also been delivering. The Indian cricket team has looked unbeatable so far with wins against Australia, Afghanistan and Australia.

The playing XI has also looked quite set. It has meant that many top players are warming the bench. Suryakumar Yadav is among them. One of the finest batters in T20 cricket, Suryakumar Yadav didn't get the nod for India's opening Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia and the subsequent matches.

However, that does not mean that he has not received the limelight. Suring the match against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav was snacking when the camera panned on him. As the cameraman focussed on Surya, the Indian cricket team star's reaction left fans on social media in splits. He suddenly stopped eating.

It also left him open to trolling. "Sir dugout mein baithke kya khate rehto ho, ground par jaake do chaar 6 maarke aao," wrote one user on X.

Suryakumar Yadav shut him down by saying: "Order mereko nahi Swiggy pe de bhai."

Order mereko nahi Swiggy pe de bhai https://t.co/ggeOOIRODp — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 16, 2023

India next play Bangladesh on Thursday with an eye on registering the fourth straight win.

Talking about the last match that India played, against arch-rivals Pakistan, the Rohit Sharma-led team fired on all cylinders in what was supposed to be war minus the shooting, blowing away arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in a World Cup face-off that ended in a damp squib after causing unbridled hysteria and logistical hassles.

In what is seen as the pinnacle of cricket by fans in the subcontinent, Indian captain Rohit Sharma emerged as the undisputed star of the match, scoring a 63-ball 86 to power his team to the modest target of 192 with as many as 19.3 overs to spare.

Jasprit Bumrah was a tiger on the prowl and Mohammed Siraj displayed wolf-like aggression before skipper Rohit completed the annihilation as India produced a near-perfect performance in one of the most lopsided World Cup games between the arch-rivals.

Rohit just casually flaunted his repertoire of strokes, which included a pull shot behind square of Shaheen Shah Afridi and a square driven six off Haris Rauf, as India were home by 8.05 pm local time.

The win was India's eighth in the 50 over global event, where Pakistan had never been able to match their neighbours in terms of skill, strategy or execution since 1992.

