The Indian cricket team is just one win away from the ODI Cricket World Cup title. After 12 long years, the Indian cricket team entered the ODI Cricket World Cup final with a win over new Zealand in the semi-final of the 2023 edition. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a century each as the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team set a huge 398-run target in the Cricket World Cup semi-final. Then, Mohammed Shami took a seven-wicket haul as India dismissed New Zealand for 327 to win the Cricket World Cup semi-final by 70 runs.

The ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 final will be held in Ahmedabad on Sunday with the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team eye a third ODI Cricket World Cup title for the nation. After the semi-final, it was time for the special 'best fielder' award ceremony. While in the past few matches, the award went was announced in grand fashion, this time fielding coach T Dilip kept it simple, however, Suryakumar Yadav gave it a twist while presenting the medal to Ravindra Jadeja.

"Cheetay ki chaal, Baaj ki nazar aur Royal Navghan ki fielding se koi nahi bach sakta (Cheteeh's speed, Hawk's vision and Royal Navghan's fielding, no one can escape)," Suryakumara Yadav used a famous dialogue from the movie 'Bajirao Mastaani' while presenting the award.

We decided to keep things simple with our medal ceremony this time around



But the finishing touches were handed over by last time's winner Surya Kumar Yadav



WATCH - By @28anand



In order to deny the Kiwis the opportunity to win the game, Jadeja made the vital catch of Daryl Mitchell in the 46th over. Mitchell left the game having hit nine boundaries and seven sixes in his 134 runs off 119 balls innings.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed his lone wicket of the day and Jadeja made the catch that sent Glenn Phillips back to the pavilion. With 41 runs, Phillips was looking good, but Jadeja's outstanding effort on the boundary kept him short of a half-century.

The Kiwis were dealt a severe setback in their pursuit of 398 runs when Kuldeep Yadav struck, forcing Jadjea to collect Mark Chapman's catch at deep backward square leg.

On the back of its all-round performance India stromed into the final of ICC World Cup 2023, beating New Zealand by 70 runs in a mouth-watering semifinal clash on Wednesday.

India's opposition for the final is yet to be decided as South Africa and Australia square off in the second semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

