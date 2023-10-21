India's ever-dependent all-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up an injury during the match against Bangladesh on Thursday and will miss the next match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand on Sunday. "He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," the BCCI said. Hardik, the vice-captain, hurt his left ankle while trying to stop the ball with his foot and was taken out of the field by the support staff. He was later flown to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for treatment.

India, with four wins in four matches, have the momentum to go all the way this time but an injury to Hardik is bound to shake the team combination as the 2011 champions lack a like-for-like replacement, who can bowl seam and contribute with the bat as well.

Hardik plays a unique role in the Indian cricket team as having him gives India a sixth bowling option and a quality batter. Before the injury, the medium-pacer had bowled 16 overs and scalped five wickets in the first three World Cup matches.

"He's a proper fast bowler, who can crank up good speed. So that gives us an advantage. That gives us that luxury of playing three spinners and three seamers as well," Rohit had earlier commented on Hardik's importance to the team.

Who could replace Hardik Pandya?

India have the option of bringing in Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan, both of whom are specialist batters.

While Suryakumar Yadav can accelerate the innings quickly, Ishan Kishan, who scored 47 against Afghanistan on October 11, gives India a left-handed batting option.

However, this will reduce Rohit Sharma's bowling options to just five, leaving no room for variation.

If India opt for a specialist bowler but still want some batting strength, Ravichandran Ashwin is the frontrunner for the role. The lower order will have Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin and Shardul Thakur.

The other option for India is to replace Hardik Pandya with a batter and bring in Ashwin in place of Shardul Thakur, who has endured a challenging tournament so far. Thakur has conceded 102 runs in 17 overs this World Cup and taken just two wickets.

However, this playing 11 will mean India are left with just two pacers - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

If the Dharamshala pitch proves advantageous for seam bowlers, India might choose Mohammed Shami as Thakur's replacement but will have to compromise on their batting strength.

An alternative approach could involve replacing Hardik with a specialist batsman, bringing in Ashwin instead of Thakur, and substituting Kuldeep Yadav with Shami. This strategy will keep the team's batting depth intact while strengthening the bowling lineup to adapt to match conditions.

Finding the balance between bowling and batting will also be based on the pitch conditions. In the last two matches at Dharamshala, pacers have taken the majority of the wickets.

These permutations and combinations prove how vital Hardik Pandya's role is in the Indian team. Rohit Sharma will be in a conundrum to find the best 11 that can make up for Pandya's absence.

"No one in the world really. He is that good an all-rounder at the moment, and when you think back into the history of the way he's been performing, whenever he's not playing for any team there is always a balance issue. He provides that great stability," Hayden told ESPNcricinfo.

The vice-captaincy will also be changed during Hardik's absence and will likely see KL Rahul take up the role of Rohit Sharma's deputy.

India play England on October 29, where Hardik Pandya is slated to return to the field.