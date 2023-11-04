Rohit Sharma-led Team India suffered a huge blow on Saturday as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Given that Hardik was also the vice-captain of the team besides being a terrific all-rounder only adds to India's problems. Though India are yet to lose any game in the tournament, the absence of Hardik will definitely be felt ahead in the tournament as the player provides a superb balance to the playing XI of the team.

Hardik suffered an ankle injury while trying to stop a shot off his own bowling against Bangladesh on October 19. He remained on the sidelines since then due to the injury which eventually forced him to leave the tournament mid-way. According to a report in The Indian Express, KL Rahul has been appointed the role of vice-captain for the Indian cricket team.

Earlier, Hardik took to social media to say that he would continue to cheer the Indian cricket team, though he won't be a part of the side at the mega event.

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I will be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP," Hardik Pandya wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Talking about India, they top the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after winning 7 out of 7 matches in the tournament. They have already assured themselves of a semi-final spot.

Advertisement

Before playing their knockout game, India take on South Africa on November 5, and Netherlands on November 12.