The Indian cricket team sealed their qualification for the Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals with a massive win over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. India posted a mammoth total of 357/8 thanks to brilliant knocks from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 55 with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj emerging as the top performers. With their seventh win on the trot, India remained the only unbeaten side in the competition and they have 14 points. South Africa are second with 12 points but they boast of the best Net Run Rate (+2.290) in the competition. Australia and New Zealand are third and fourth in the table respectively.

India and South Africa both have two matches left in the group stages with the two teams facing each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Two wins for India in the last two matches will guarantee the top spot for them. On the other hand, two losses will mean that they will finish second behind the Proteas provided South Africa win their last game.

India can also end up in the third position if they lose both their matches and Australia win their three remaining matches. In that scenario, both the teams will have 14 points at the end of the group stages and the team with the better NRR will claim the second spot in the points table.

One loss for India and two wins for South Africa will mean that both sides will finish the group stages with 16 points and the top spot will then be decided by the NRR.