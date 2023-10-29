The Indian cricket team reclaimed the top spot in the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with a comprehensive 100-run win over defending champions England in Lucknow on Sunday. It was a brilliant show from the Indian pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami after setting a somewhat modest total thanks to gritty knocks from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. After the huge victory, India remain the only unbeaten side in the competition with 12 points from 6 matches. On the other hand, England continued their disappointing run as they are bottom of the table with only two points. South Africa is currently second in the points table with 10 points and the best Net Run Rate among all the teams while New Zealand and Australia are third and fourth respectively.

India continued an unbeaten run in the World Cup as the hosts cantered to a 100-run win over the defending champions England to inch closer to semifinals.

Skipper Rohit Sharma's a 101-ball 87 and Suryakumar Yadav's 49 helped India labour to 229 for nine after being asked to bat.

Pacer Mohammed Shami (4/22) sizzled with a four-wicket haul whereas Jasprit Bumrah took 3/32 as the Indian fast bowling duo ran through England, who folded for a poor 129 in 34.5 overs for their fifth defeat of the tournament.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared two wickets.

It was India's sixth win in the tournament.

Earlier, Shubman Gill (9), Virat Kohli (0), Shreyas Iyer (4) and KL Rahul (39) failed to score big. For England, pacer David Willey grabbed three wickets, while Chris Woakes and spinner Adil Rashid bagged two wickets each.

(With PTI inputs)