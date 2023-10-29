Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has warned Team India ahead of their game against England in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday. With five wins out of five, India sit at the summit of the World Cup of points table. Defending champions England, on the other hand, have lost three of their four games so far, including a 229-run defeat to South Africa. However, with England facing a must-win situation in Lucknow against India, Akram feels that the Jos Buttler-led side will approach the game differently against Rohit Sharma's team.

"India are favourites to win against England, but England are wounded lions. They will know that they have to win and that could see them approach the game differently. However, India have played with controlled aggression," Akram said during a discussion on Sportskeeda.

During the same interaction, former India pacer S Sreesanth, who was part of the World Cup winning team in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI), hoped that India will lift the title as invincibles (unbeaten).

"I hope India emulate the Australian team of 2003 and go unbeaten in the entire World Cup. As an ex-cricketer and an Indian, I want the team that has done well in an all-round way to win and that's been India so far," said Sreesanth.

England have called up left-arm pacer Brydon Carse to replace the injured Reece Topley in the squad.

South Africa-born Carse has so far played 12 one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games for England since making his debut in 2021.

Topley fractured his index finger on his bowling hand in Saturday's 229-run mauling at the hands of South Africa in Mumbai and will sit out the rest of the competition.

(With AFP Inputs)