Mohammed Shami claimed another five-wicket haul as India comprehensively defeated Sri Lanka to book their spot in the Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals on Thursday. India posted a mammoth total of 357/8 thanks to significant knocks from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 55 with Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in red hot form. Shami dismissed Kasun Rajitha to complete his five-wicket haul and he went on to celebrate with a special gesture. He put the ball on his head and pointed towards the dressing room - an action that left fans on social media confused. However, after the match, Shubman Gill explained the gesture.

"Shami gesture was for our bowling coach that's because he doesn't have any hair on his head."

Mohammed Shami took five wickets as India's pacers produced a devastating display to skittle out Sri Lanka for just 55 as the unbeaten tournament hosts secured a Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final place with a colossal 302-run win on Thursday.

Sri Lanka's woeful innings in Mumbai featured five ducks, with both their openers falling for golden ducks. Shami took 5-18 in five overs after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struck with the new ball in an innings with a top score of just 14.

Bumrah, with 1-8 in five overs, and Siraj (3-16 in seven) did the early damage as Sri Lanka slumped to 3-4, chasing 358.

The only bigger winning margin in a World Cup match was the 309-run defeat Australia inflicted upon the Netherlands, a non-Test side, in Delhi just over a week ago.

But this was India's biggest World Cup win, surpassing their 257-run hammering of Bermuda, another non-Test team, during the 2007 edition in the Caribbean.

(With AFP inputs)