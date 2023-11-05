England skipper Jos Buttler admitted that "it hurts" to see his defending champions knocked out of the Cricket World Cup. England were defeated by 33 run by arch-rivals Australia on Saturday to suffer a sixth loss in seven games at the tournament. "It certainly feels like a low point. I've had a few but definitely as a captain," admitted a crestfallen Buttler. "To be stood in this position having arrived in India with high hopes is incredibly tough and disappointing. It hurts a lot."

Australia had been bowled out for 286 but still had enough firepower to dismiss England for 253 as the defending champions remain bottom of the table and still with two games to play.

"We are disappointed. I feel like we are having the same chat after every game at the minute," added Buttler.

"We haven't done ourselves justice. Coming into the tournament we fancied ourselves to have a real go and push whoever it was going to be all the way."

He added: "We've let ourselves down. We've let down people down at home, who support us through thick and thin and we wear that on our own shoulders."

Buttler extended his poor run with the bat when he was out for one off leg-spinner Adam Zampa and did not shy away from taking the blame.

"For sure I think my own form has been something that's probably the most frustrating thing," said Buttler whose top score at the tournament is the 43 he made in the opening loss to New Zealand.

"Obviously, I've had a pivotal position in the batting lineup, so to play as poorly as I have done has had a big effect on the team."

But Buttler, who last year led his team to the T20 World Cup title, said the belief in his game and the team is still intact.

"I wouldn't say the belief shaken, more just the frustration grows and adds," he said.

"Like I said, these are top quality players. I speak about myself more. I think the belief in my game is as high as it's ever been really, which means why there's so much frustration."

He added: "If I stop believing in myself, I've got to make sure I'm the last one that does that. You guys will give up on me a lot earlier than I'll give up on myself."

England next play the Netherland on November 8 and Pakistan on November 11 as they look to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The top seven teams from this World Cup will gain entry into the tournament where hosts Pakistan will have automatic qualification.

"The Champions Trophy is a tournament we want to be involved in and if we're going to be involved in it, we need to win some games of cricket," said Buttler.

Australia are well set to make the semi-finals, sitting third in the standings with 10 points after a fifth win in succession followed two opening losses.

"It's been great. The boys have played brilliantly, every game we've found a way to win," said skipper Pat Cummins.

"I feel like every game we've improved a little bit. I still don't think we've played the complete game."

