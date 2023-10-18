India take on Bangladesh in their World Cup 2023 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. While India are unbeaten after three games, Bangladesh have lost their last two games, having kicked off their campaign with a win. India and Bangladesh have squared off four times in ODI World Cups, with India winning three of those matches. Bangladesh's only win against India came during the 2007 World Cup in West Indies. However, Bangladesh have won three of the last four ODIs against India, including an Asia Cup Super Four Clash last month.

Here are the players to watch out for:

1. Rohit Sharma: India captain Rohit Sharma has racked up 217 runs in 3 matches so far. The right-handed batter has accumulated runs at an average of 72.33 and has a strike rate of 141.83. The right-handed batter smashed 131 against Afghanistan and also scored 86 during their seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

2. Virat Kohli: India's Virat Kohli has made 156 runs in 3 matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 78 and has a strike rate of 82.11 in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli has already notched up 2 half-centuries in the ongoing campaign. The star batsman scored a match-winning 85 against Australia and then followed it up with an unbeaten 55 against Afghanistan.

3. Mushfiqur Rahim: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim has amassed 119 runs in 3 matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 59.5 and has a strike rate of 83.8. The middle-order batter has scored 2 half-centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Mushfiqur Rahim scored a valiant 66 in the team's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand. He had also scored 51 in Bangladesh's match against England.

4. KL Rahul: India's KL Rahul has made 116 runs in 3 matches so far. The right-handed batter has a strike rate of 80.56. The middle-order batter has scored one half-century with his best score being 97 not out, came against Australia.

5. Mehidy Hasan Miraz: Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan has scored 95 runs in 3 matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 31.66 and has a strike rate of 75.39. The top-order batter has notched up one half-century in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 57 in Bangladesh's win over Afghanistan in their opening match of the tournament.

IND vs BAN Fantasy XI Prediction: Top Bowler Picks

1. Jasprit Bumrah: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has taken 8 wickets in 3 matches of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The right-arm fast bowler has scalped wickets at an average of 11.62 with an economy of 3.44. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 4/39, which came in India's eight-wicket win over Afghanistan.

2. Ravindra Jadeja: India's Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 5 wickets in 3 matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has taken a three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 20.80 and an economy of 3.73 in the tournament. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 3/28.

3. Hardik Pandya: India's Hardik Pandya has notched up 5 wickets in 3 matches. The right-arm medium pacer has taken wickets at an average of 21.00 with an economy of 6.56. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 2/34 against arch-rivals Pakistan. He also bagged figures of 2/43 in India's win over Afghanistan.

4. Kuldeep Yadav: India's Kuldeep Yadav has accounted for 5 wickets in 3 matches. The slow left-arm chinaman bowler has taken wickets at an average of 23.40 and with an economy of 3.90. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 2/35.

5. Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has captured 5 wickets in 3 matches. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has taken a three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 27.20 and an economy of 4.85. Shakib Al Hasan's 3/30 against Afghanistan is his best bowling show at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 40 times so far in ODIs with the Men in Blue enjoying a major advantage in the head-to-head record. However, in the last five matches, Bangladesh have registered three wins while India have only won two. Bangladesh also won the last ODI match against India in the Asia Cup 2023.

India vs Bangladesh ODI records

Highest score: India posted 418/5 against West Indies in 2011, which stands as the highest score for the Men in Blue in the ODIs. For Bangladesh, the highest ODI score of 349/6 came against Ireland in 2023.

Lowest score: For India, (54) the lowest score came against Sri Lanka in 2000. Bangladesh posted the lowest score of 58 against the West Indies in 2011.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table

India are ranked first in the points table of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 6 points and a net run rate of +1.82. They have won all of their 3 matches.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are seventh with 2 points from 3 matches. They have won 1 match and lost 2, with a net run rate of -0.699.

India vs Bangladesh prediction

Team India are in sublime form having won all their three previous matches comfortably. The Rohit Sharma-led team has played as a unit and looks like a settled side. The batters have found their touch while the bowlers are hitting an impeccable line to trouble the opposition batsmen.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh started the campaign with a win over Afghanistan, but have since lost ground following defeats to England and New Zealand in the last two matches. A shock win over India will boost their campaign, however, it might be a far-fetched thought considering the form India are in. India will go into the match as favourites to register another resounding triumph in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.