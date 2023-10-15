Team India won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Mohammed Siraj provided the hosts with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Abdullah Shafique for 20. Later, when Pakistan got a partnership between Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, all-rounder Hardik Pandya joined the party and removed the former for 36. Apart from the wicket, one thing which grabbed a lot of limelight was Hardik's gesture, before delivering the ultimate ball.

On the second ball of the 13th over, Imam smashed a boundary off Hardik. Before delivering the next ball, Hardik closed his eyes and was seen saying a prayer. The very next moment, Hardik's delivery touched the thick edge of Imam's bat as wicketkeeper KL Rahul took an excellent catch behind the stumps.

Mantra from Hardik Pandya to the ball.



Next ball, Imam Ul Haq was dismissed. pic.twitter.com/n49dGtDOx9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2023

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam fell soon after getting to 50 in Saturday's high-voltage World Cup clash against India.

Azam reached his 29th ODI fifty off 57 balls with a boundary but was dismissed in the next over by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first at the stadium which is expected to welcome 120,000 fans.

Pakistan lost their openers after a steady start but Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put on 82 runs for the third wicket to rebuild the innings.

Pakistan reached 157-3 in 31 overs in front of a crowd dominated by Indian spectators after delays in visas for Pakistan fans.

Siraj struck first to get Abdullah Shafique, who made 113 in Pakistan's record chase of 345 against Sri Lanka, lbw for 20.

Hardik Pandya sent back Imam-ul-Haq, a left-hand opener, for 36 before Azam and Rizwan got together for a repair job.

Rizwan survived a reprieve on one when the on-field umpire adjudged him out lbw off Ravindra Jadeja but the batsman reviewed the decision in his favour.

(With AFP Inputs)