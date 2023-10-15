Legendary Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag described Rohit Sharma and Co's victory over Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023 as a "total demolition" and insisted that it looked like "big boys were playing against school kids". Pakistan looked in control of the match with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam at the crease but from 155 for the loss of two wickets, they completely lost the ploy and were ultimately bundled out for 191. The bowling was even more disappointing as Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer played brilliant knocks to blow Pakistan out of the water completely. Sehwag took to X (formerly Twitter) after the match and his analysis has gone viral among his followers.

"Looks like the big boys are playing against school kids. Total demolition of Pakistan," he posted.

India fired on all cylinders in what was supposed to be war minus the shooting, blowing away arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in a Cricket World Cup 2023 face-off that ended in a damp squib after causing unbridled hysteria and logistical hassles.

Looks like the big boys are playing against school kids.

Total demolition of Pakistan. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2023

In what is seen as the pinnacle of cricket by fans in the subcontinent, Indian captain Rohit Sharma emerged as the undisputed star of the match, scoring a 63-ball 86 to power his team to the modest target of 192 with as many as 19.3 overs to spare here on Saturday.

Jasprit Bumrah was a tiger on the prowl and Mohammed Siraj displayed wolf-like aggression before skipper Rohit completed the annihilation as India produced a near-perfect performance in one of the most lopsided World Cup games between the arch-rivals.

Rohit just casually flaunted his repertoire of strokes, which included a pull shot behind square off Shaheen Shah Afridi and a square driven six off Haris Rauf, as India were home by 8.05 pm local time.

The win was India's eighth over their neighbours in the 50 over global event, where Pakistan had never been able to match their neighbours in terms of skill, strategy or execution since 1992.

(With PTI inputs)