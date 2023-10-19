After suffering defeats in their last two matches, Bangladesh now look to return to winning ways in the ICC Cricket World Cup as they take on an on song India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Bangladesh were off to a good start in the tournament, beating Afghanistan with a great all-round performance. However, their bowling attack was taken apart in the match against England, where they suffered a 137-run defeat.

In their last match, Bangladesh put up a competitive total batting first against New Zealand banking on the half-century scored by Mushfiqur Rahim. However, their bowlers were unable to capitalise on the slow conditions, as Daryll Mitchell and Kane Williamson steered the Kiwis to a comfortable win.

They face a tricky encounter on Thursday against the Indians, who are currently in terrific form.

Bangladesh have faced India in four matches at the ICC World Cup, winning once in 2007 and losing the other three matches.

Openers: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das

Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das are set to continue as openers for Bangladesh. Tanzid Hasan, the 22-year-old who was a part of the Under-19 World Cup winning team in 2020, made it to the World Cup squad after Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the tournament. He is yet to make his mark but Bangladesh might bank on the talent he has showcased so far.

Litton Das has been batting aggressively at the top and scored a terrific half-century in the run chase against England. He scored 76 off 66 balls to give Bangladesh a bright start, but once he departed, their innings fell apart.

Middle order: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy

Bangladesh will be banking heavily on the experience of Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle order. Rahim has scored two half-centuries in the last two matches against England and New Zealand, respectively, and has provided the much-needed assurance for their batting line-up. He has scored 119 runs in three matches so far.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was impressive in the match against Afghanistan and remained unbeaten on 59 off 83 balls. Despite not getting big scores against England and New Zealand, his experience will be crucial against the Indian spinners. Towhid Hriday is yet to get going in the tournament but might get another chance to prove his mettle.

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan, considered one of the greatest ODI all-rounders of all time, bears the captaincy burden alongside the responsibility of contributing with the bat and ball. He has scored 79 runs with the bat so far and picked up five wickets. He registered a terrific 3/30 against Afghanistan in the opening match.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced two match-winning performances when India met Bangladesh in a bilateral series in December 2022. He has batted at No. 3 against New Zealand and is capable of chipping away with crucial wickets in the middle overs. Mahedi Hasan might come into the playing XI in place of Mahmudullah for this match.

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh's core strength lies in their three fast bowling options - Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman. The trio have been among the wickets this edition and complement each other well. Shoriful Islam, however, has been the most impressive of all, picking up five wickets in three matches.

Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed have impressive records against India. While Mustafizur has picked up 25 wickets in 11 matches, Taskin Ahmed picked 14 wickets in seven matches against the Men in Blue.

Bangladesh's Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman