Australia and Pakistan are set to take on each other in Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday. The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pakistan were off to a pretty good start in the tournament. After two wins against Netherlands and Sri Lanka, they were outplayed in Ahmedabad by arch-rivals India and registered their first defeat of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Australia, on the other hand, had a forgettable outing so far in the tournament, besides the victory in their last match against Sri Lanka. A defeat to India in the opening match was followed by another poor performance against South Africa. Their batting unit failed to touch the 200 mark in both of these matches.

The five-time champions seemed to be on the same track against Sri Lanka, with the Lankan openers adding a 125-run opening stand batting first. However, Adam Zampa spun a web and returned with four wickets, with a brace for skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 209 runs. Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh scored half-centuries in the run-chase, as Australia won by five wickets and 14.4 overs to spare.

Openers: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner

David Warner took an aggressive approach in 2023 and before the World Cup, he was in terrific form. He scored 455 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 110.43. He also has an impressive record against Pakistan, scoring 676 runs in 13 matches against the sub-continent side at an average of 52.00.

Mitchell Marsh has been covering up for Travis Head in the opening slot and has been a hit-and-miss since Head's injury. A half-century in the last match, however, adds much-needed confidence to the Australian top order. His quickfire 52 off 51 balls helped the Aussies complete the run chase in 35.2 overs.

Middle order: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are the pillars of the Australian middle order. Both batters are capable of stabilising the innings in case of a collapse and can take the aggressive route as well. Steve Smith has scored two centuries and three half-centuries in 11 ODIs against Pakistan and will look to continue his good form against the team.

Josh Inglis's crucial fifty against Sri Lanka ensured there were no hiccups en route to Australia's first win of the tournament. Inglis, who has a List A strike-rate of 110.80, is also a handy finisher in the death overs.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

While Pat Cummins has three all-rounders to hand over the ball to on the field, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have been his go-to players. Maxwell has picked up three wickets and continues to be economical on these spinner-friendly tracks. He is an established game-changer with the bat as well.

Marcus Stoinis is yet to make a stellar contribution, but his medium pace coupled with his hitting ability make him quite the force in their team. Against Sri Lanka, he chipped in with a 10-ball 20 to get some momentum and finished the game in style.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa are Australia's leading wicket-takers in the tournament with five wickets each in three matches. Zampa was off to a poor start, but picked up momentum in the last match, returning with a match-winning spell of 4/47.

Skipper Pat Cummins has not been at his lethal best but will continue to operate with the new ball alongside Josh Hazlewood and Starc. Hazlewood, besides the two quick wickets against India in his first over, has not been up to the mark, but can be a game-changer on his day.

Australia's Predicted Playing XI against Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.