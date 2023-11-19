As sports presenter Mayanti Langer appeared on television for the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand, several trolled her for her attire. Some even decided to surface edited pictures of her and India great Sunil Gavaskar on the internet, leaving many fuming. Ahead of the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, Mayanti took to X (formerly Twitter) as she slammed trolls for their 'genuine concern', taking a sarcastic dig as she said "can afford a suit for the final".

Mayanti was wearing blazer and a skirt in the semi-final, prompting certain social media surface edited versions of her picture. On the eve of the final, she hit the trolls for a six.

"So moved by your genuine concern regarding budgets. Concerns that have me tagged in innumerable posts, my family and friends being inundated by images, some altered perhaps to play down the atrocity of a Blazer dress. Fear not, we can afford a full suit for the Final," she wrote on X, sharing a picture of herself where she could be seen dressed in a suit.

So moved by your genuine concern regarding budgets. Concerns that have me tagged in innumerable posts, my family and friends being inundated by images, some altered perhaps to play down the atrocity of a Blazer dress Fear not, we can afford a full suit for the Final pic.twitter.com/cCNv32iqTq — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) November 18, 2023

Mayanti began her broadcasting career in 2007 and quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the most renowned faces on television.

As for Sunday's final, in a repeat of the 2003 Cricket World Cup summit clash, India will square off in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

India reached the finals following a 70-run win over New Zealand in the semifinal at Mumbai. India has entered its fourth World Cup final, having won the title in 1983 and 2011 while they lost in 2003 against Australia in South Africa by 125 runs. India will be aiming for their third title and avenging the heartbreaking loss to mighty Aussies that day in Johannesburg.

In the second semifinal, Australia beat South Africa in another tight game at Kolkata by three wickets to reach their eighth WC final. Aussies have won five World Cups previously in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

With ANI inputs