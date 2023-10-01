Former Pakistan skipper Intikhab Alam lavished praise on India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and stated that he will give the hosts a distinct advantage in the middle overs during the ODI World Cup 2023. Kuldeep played a crucial role in Team India's victory in the recently concluded Asia Cup. The 28-year-old spinner scalped a total of nine wickets and bagged the Player of the Series award. His scalps included a five-wicket haul and a four-wicket haul. As the teams are now preparing for the ODI World Cup 2023, which will kick-start from October 5, Kuldeep will look to repeat his heroics in the marquee event.

Since coming back from a knee injury, Kuldeep has worked on his arm speed and angles, helping him get a bagful of wickets in the middle overs.

Alam, who has been to India multiple times as a player and having also served as a manager of the Pakistan team in the past, feels the hosts will be at advantage during the match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

"The way India played in Asia Cup and played the final (decimating Sri Lanka). They look like the team to beat. Their spin attack stands out. Kuldeep is going to play a major role in the tournament. He will test the batters of all teams," Alam told PTI on Saturday.

"Jadeja and Kuldeep make a lethal combination. Kuldeep is a match winner. He is the best spinner in this World Cup in my opinion. Now you also have (Ravichandran) Ashwin back," said the 81-year-old, who was born in Hoshiarpur in the pre-Independence India.

Alam added that India's batting, including greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as well as the in-form Shubman Gill makes the hosts a strong contender to win the trophy.

(With PTI Inputs)