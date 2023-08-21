Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has taken a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over reports of another change in the ODI World Cup schedule. While the fixtures for the marquee tournament, which will beging in India from October 5, were released last month, the BCCI and ICC decided to reschedule nine matches, including the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan. The fixture, which was scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on October 15, will now be played a day earlier.

While reports have emerged that the BCCI might be forced to make some more changes in the schedule, ex-PCB chairman Sethi has revealed that he had advised the BCCI to organise Pakistan's matches at a neutral venue.

Sethi feels that the BCCI is now in a mess over the scheduling of the tournament.

"@BCCI should have taken my advice re @TheRealPCB playing their WC games in a neutral country. They are now in a mess with schedule tweaks being proposed every few days!," Sethi posted on X.

Apart from the India-Pakistan match, eight other fixture have been resheduled, including India's game against Netherlands, which will now be played on November 12, instead on Novemeber 11.

"The eagerly-awaited contest between India and Pakistan at this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been rescheduled to a different day, while details of eight other matches have also been changed," ICC said in a release.