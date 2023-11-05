Bangladesh and Sri Lanka face each other in match No. 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Monday, November 6. The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It has been a disappointing campaign so far for Bangladesh, who find themselves out of the tournament with six defeats in seven matches. They were not in the best of form entering the World Cup as well, with a poor campaign in the Asia Cup shadowing some great performances earlier this year. Bangladesh managed to sneak one victory, which came in the opening match of the tournament against Afghanistan. They defeated Hashmatullah Shahidi's team by six wickets on the back of a comprehensive all-round performance, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 3/25 and 57 runs. (World Cup 2023 points table)

They tournament began to fall apart after a crumbling defeat at the hands of England, where they conceded a huge total bowling first and lost by 137 runs. The losing streak extended until their most recent match against Pakistan, where once again, they were outplayed in all departments.

Pakistan bowled first and restricted Shakib Al Hasan's side to 204 runs, with the in-form Mahmudullah scoring a half-century. Fakhar Zaman's 74-ball 81, which included three fours and seven sixes, helped the 1992 champions complete the run chase in only 32.3 overs, thus confirming Bangladesh's exit from the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are close to exiting the tournament as well. With two wins in seven matches, their underwhelming campaign was further dented by a massive 302-run defeat to India, where they got bowled out for 55 runs and conceded 357 runs earlier.

Here's how Bangladesh might line-up for this fixture.

Openers: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das

Tanzid Hasan, who took the place of Tamim Iqbal in this tournament, chipped in with one good half-century against India. Besides that, he has been underwhelming, scoring only 100 runs in seven matches at an average of 14.28.

Litton Das, who naturally is an aggressive batter, has batted at a strike-rate of 78.39 in the tournament so far. He scored 225 runs in seven innings at an average of 32.14, but has not made his mark in this World Cup.

Middle order: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy have not contributed as well as skipper Shakib Al Hasan would've preferred. Shanto, who also captained the side in Shakib's absence, scored 87 runs in seven matches while Hridoy notched only 75 runs.

Mahmudullah, their leading run-scorer in the tournament, has been carrying the burden of the middle order. He scored 274 runs at an average of 68.50 and registered one century. Mushfiqur Rahim made a decent contribution as well, scoring 171 runs in seven matches.

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Shakib Al Hasan produced one of World Cup cricket's greatest all-round performances in the last edition. However, his numbers have not been the best this time out, scoring 104 runs and picking seven wickets so far.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, meanwhile, has been Bangladesh's best player in the tournament. He picked up the most wickets in his team this edition, scalping nine wickets in seven matches, while also scoring 169 runs.

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman were expected to lead Bangladesh's pace attack to glory, but both bowlers have been well below par in the tournament. Both of them have taken four wickets each so far, with Taskin averaging a forgettable 51.25 and Mustafizur, 80.50.

Shoriful Islam has been the only reprise among fast bowlers, who picked up eight wickets. However, his economy (6.48) has remained on the higher side, tarnishing an otherwise good campaign for him.

Bangladesh predicted playing XI:Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam