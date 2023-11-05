Sri Lanka is set to clash against Bangladesh in match No. 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Monday, November 6. While the two teams take each other on the playing field, the fantasy cricket managers have a chance to pick their favourite players and form their teams. The performance of the players on the field will translate to points for each fantasy team picked. Bangladesh have struggled to make their presence felt in the tournament. With only one victory in seven matches, they were the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. In the remaining two matches, the Tigers will look to finish on a high. (World Cup 2023 Points Table)

Bangladesh's last match was against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens. After getting bowled out for 204 runs in 45.1 overs, the Bangladeshi bowlers couldn't handle Pakistan's onslaught and the target was chased down in 32.3 overs.

As for Sri Lanka, their tournament took an ugly turn in Mumbai as they lost by 302 runs to India, which is the second biggest defeat in the history of the World Cup. After conceding 357 runs in the first innings, Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 55 runs.

That was Sri Lanka's fifth defeat of the tournament in seven matches, nearly taking them out of contention from a semi-final spot. Although there is a mathematical probability, the 1996 winners are a step away from the exit doors.

Probable playing XIs

Advertisement

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Weather conditions and pitch report

The wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is often very good for batting and we have seen some high scores on this ground. The average score batting first at this venue is 238.

Advertisement

The weather conditions will challenge the players in the afternoon, but it will settle as the day progresses. The temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 17 degrees to 30 degrees celsius.

BAN vs SL fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: Liton Das, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Mahmudullah, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka's keeper-batters Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama have been in great form this tournament. Mendis has scored 269 runs, while Samarawickrama is their leading run-scorer so far with 331 runs. Liton Das, with 225 runs to his credit, is a decent option among Bangladeshi keepers.

In the batting department, Mahmudullah is an obvious choice. He is Bangladesh's leading run-getter in this year's competition with 274 runs, which includes a century and a half-century. Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka have had a decent tournament so far and are good options for your fantasy team.

Shakib Al Hasan has scored 104 runs and picked up seven wickets in the tournament. However, the star all-rounder for Bangladesh has been Mehidy Hasan Miraz and both these players warrant a place in the fantasy teams.

Dilshan Madushanka is one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament, while Maheesh Theekshana has scalped three wickets. Shoriful Islam has been impressive for Bangladesh, with eight wickets in seven matches.

Captain: Dilshan Madushanka

Dilshan Madushanka was the only positive in an otherwise poor performance against India. He returned with a five-fer and took the top spot in the leading wicket-takers list at the end of that game. He has 18 wickets at an average of 22.11.

Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been contributing very well with the bat and ball, making him a good choice for captaincy or vice-captaincy. He scored 169 runs and picked up nine wickets, making him Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in the tournament.