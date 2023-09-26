Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism after his team failed to qualify for the Asia Cup final earlier this month. Pakistan lost to India and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage and bowed out of the tournament. India defeated Sri Lanka to win the Asia Cup for a record-extending 8th time. Reports had emerged that Babar was involved in a verbal spat with star pacer Shaheen Afridi, who later quashed the rumours by sharing a picture with Babar, and captioning the post as "family".

Now, another report has emerged, claiming that the Pakistan captain was slapped with a fine from the traffic authorities on September 17 in Lahore's Gulberg area.

According to Geo News, a fine, totalling approximately Rs 570 INR (2,000 PKR), was imposed for two violations: driving without a valid driver's license and a lane violation.

The report claimed Babar was stopped for a lane violation, but during the interaction with the police, it was discovered that he did not possess a valid driver's license.

Members of the Pakistan cricket team were on Monday issued Indian visas for the ODI World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed, hours after the PCB raised serious concerns with the global body over the delay in the national team's travel to Hyderabad. The visa clearance came less than 48 hours before Pakistan's scheduled travel to India in the early hours of September 27. They play their first warm-up game against New Zealand in Hyderabad on September 29. "Visas have been issued to Pakistan," an ICC spokesperson told PTI.

However, confusion remained in the Pakistan camp over the grant of visa.

"We have not got the call from Indian High Commission yet over visa clearance. Member of our team is stationed there," PCB spokesperon Umar Farooq told PTI.

The confirmation from the ICC came after the PCB wrote to ICC CEO Geoff Allardice on Monday over the visa delay besides claiming the anxious wait has adversely impacted the team's preparation for the 50-over showpiece.

Pakistan were supposed to have a two-day team bonding session in Dubai before their scheduled arrival in Hyderabad on September 27 but was cancelled due to the uncertainty over Indian visa.

The Babar Azam-led side plays two warm-up games and as many World Cup matches in Hyderabad starting with the practice fixture against New Zealand.

(With PTI Inputs)