Babar Azam lost his cool on Mohammad Nawaz after Pakistan were narrowly defeated by South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday. Pakistan came agonisingly close to clinching the match but the last wicket pair of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi were able to eke out a memorable win for the Proteas. With the pacers all bowled out, Babar handed the ball to spinner Nawaz and he was not able to take the all-important final wicket. He was slammed for a boundary by Maharaj as Pakistan's Cricket World Cup dreams were dealt a massive blow. After the match, Babar was caught shouting at Nawaz and the video of their interaction has gone viral on social media.

South Africa survived a late charge from Pakistan to pull off a thrilling one-wicket win and move closer to the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday.

Aiden Markram hit a solid 91 and at 206-4 South Africa were well on course to comfortably chase down a 271-run target. However, it was left to the last pair of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi to score 11 runs while surviving 11 balls.

Babar Azam is not happy with Mohammad Nawaz! We all lost tonight #CWC23 #PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/JacFaBF7zo — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 27, 2023

Shamsi survived a leg-before appeal that went to umpire's call off fast bowler Haris Rauf with eight needed before Maharaj hit spinner Mohammad Nawaz to the square-leg boundary to pull off the win in 47.2 overs, sparking wild celebrations in his team's dressing room.

"Really happy, you play enough cricket to know sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it doesn't," said Shamsi who finished on four runs.

Maharaj (seven not out) also added 10 runs for the ninth wicket with Lungi Ngidi (four) but Rauf took a stunning catch off his own bowling to send Ngidi back.

The win took South Africa top of the table with 10 points from five wins in six matches. Pakistan, however, have lost four in succession after opening the tournament with back-to-back wins. They have four points and will need results to fall in their favour if they are to sneak into the semi-finals.

(With AFP inputs)