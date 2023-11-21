Australia continued their exceptional record in the Cricket World Cup as they claimed their sixth title after beating India by six wickets in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final. Travis Head played a sensational knock after a disciplined performance from the bowlers as Australia ended the Rohit Sharma-led side's unbeaten run in the competition. As the champions, Australia won USD 4 million as prize money while India received USD 2 million as runners-up. The two semi-finals - South Africa and New Zealand - won USD 800,000 while the six other teams who did not reach the semi-finals received USD 100,000.

The teams also received separate prize money for respective wins in the group stage.

Here's a look at how much the Top 4 teams won at the end of Cricket World Cup 2023:

Australia (7 wins in the group stage) - USD 4.28 Million

India (9 wins in the group stage) - USD 2.36 Million

Advertisement

South Africa (7 wins in the group stage) - USD 1.08 Million

New Zealand (5 wins in the group stage) - USD 1 Million

India's thundering juggernaut came to a screeching halt in an anti-climactic finish as Australia denied a golden generation of Indian cricketers the silverware it so desperately craved by lifting an unprecedented sixth World Cup trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The Australians once again showed what meticulous planning and ruthless execution is all about, chasing 241 in just 43 overs with Travis Head (137 off 120 balls) once again proving to be India's nemesis.

Advertisement

Prior to the showdown, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had said that there is "nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent" and he kept his word.

There was pin-drop silence as Australia marched towards victory.

Many broken pieces of shattered hearts lay all around the gigantic Narendra Modi stadium, which was expected to become the new 'Theatre of Dreams' for a buoyant Indian cricket team.

(With PTI inputs)