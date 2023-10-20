Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Focus On Shadab Khan As Pakistan Take On Resurgent Australia
AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Australia take on Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday
World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Pakistan face resurgent Australia in Bengaluru.© AFP
AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Australia take on Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Buoyed by their win over Sri Lanka, Australia eye their second win on the bounce in the tournament after starting on with two defeats. On the other hand, the Pakistan juggernaut ended after three wins last week with a humiliating defeat to arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad. Australia have six of their 10 meeting against Pakistan in World Cup competitions. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Australia vs Pakistan Live Score
- 12:47 (IST)LIVE AUS vs PAK World Cup 2023: Both teams need a win!Pakistan are ahead of Australia on the points table. However, Australia head into this fixture on the back of a win, while Pakistan were beaten by India last time out.
- 12:46 (IST)Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Good evening!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Pakistan from Bengaluru.
