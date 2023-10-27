Australia have regained momentum in the tournament, securing a streak of three consecutive wins. Their campaign had initially encountered a setback with losses to India and South Africa. However, they have made a strong comeback by defeating Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Netherlands, thus placing themselves back in contention for a spot in the knockouts. The resurgence of the Australian cricket team can be attributed to standout performances from batters like David Warner and Glenn Maxwell, who have hit form at a crucial juncture in the tournament.

A victory over New Zealand in the upcoming match will further solidify their position in the top four.

Meanwhile, New Zealand faces the challenge of rebounding following their sole defeat to India in five matches. Despite enjoying the top spot earlier in the tournament, the Kiwis have now slipped to the third position.

AUS vs NZ Fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis

Batters: David Warner, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Matt Henry, Adam Zampa

When it comes to selecting a wicket-keeper for the fantasy team, Josh Inglis stands out as the top choice. The right-handed batter has consistently contributed with vital runs down the batting order in Australia's campaign. Moreover, behind the stumps, Josh Inglis has taken six catches in five matches.

In the batting department, David Warner is a must-have player in the fantasy team. The veteran batter is Australia's top run-scorer in the competition. Following a relatively modest start to his ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, Warner has showcased top form, scoring back-to-back centuries. In the last five matches, the left-handed batter has accumulated a total of 332 runs, with a high score of 163.

Rachin Ravindra has been a standout performer for New Zealand. The left-handed batter is New Zealand's leading run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Rachin Ravindra has showcased consistency in accumulating runs throughout the competition. He has a century and two half-centuries to his name. Overall, the Kiwi batter has amassed 290 runs in five matches.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell will enter the match against Australia with an impressive century in the previous game against host India. Despite the challenges posed by India's high-quality bowling attack, Daryl Mitchell exhibited exceptional prowess, comfortably taking on the opposing bowlers and scoring runs consistently. In his last five matches, Daryl Mitchell has accumulated a total of 268 runs, with the highest score of 130.

Devon Conway played a pivotal role in New Zealand's impressive four-match unbeaten run earlier in the tournament. His explosive batting at the top of the order contributed to New Zealand posting formidable scores. So far, Devon Conway has accumulated 249 runs in five matches, with a top score of 152 not out. In the upcoming match, his performance will be crucial if New Zealand are to challenge Australia's high-quality bowling attack.

When it comes to all-rounders, Mitchell Marsh is the top choice. This Australian cricketer has demonstrated proficiency both with the bat and the ball. Marsh has complemented the in-form David Warner well at the top of the batting order. His recent performances include a century and a half-century in the last five matches, he has scored a total of 189 runs.

New Zealand's spinner, Mitchell Santner, is another option for the all-rounder position. The left-arm spinner is New Zealand's leading wicket-taker in the competition. Santner is expected to play a crucial role in curtailing the powerful Australian batters in the upcoming match. In his last five World Cup matches, Santner has claimed 12 wickets. He has also made significant contributions with the bat, further enhancing his value to the team.

Glenn Maxwell set the World Cup on fire by scoring a century in just 40 balls in Australia's previous match against the Netherlands. This right-handed batter has notched up 155 runs in his last five matches and has also contributed with three wickets in the competition.

Among the bowlers, Adam Zampa is the first choice for the fantasy XI team. The leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with a tally of 13 scalps in just five matches. His recent performances in the last three matches are notable, where he has secured figures of 4/47, 4/53 and 4/8 at an average of 17.76.

New Zealand fast bowler, Matt Henry, has demonstrated a consistent ability to pick wickets in the tournament, amassing a total of 10 wickets in five matches. On a bowler-friendly Dharamsala track, Matt Henry will play a pivotal role for New Zealand, particularly against Australia's in-form batter David Warner.

Mitchell Starc has snapped seven wickets in five matches so far in the competition. The left-arm pacer is anticipated to be particularly effective on the pacer-friendly Dharamsala track, where he is expected to add more scalps to his wickets column.

Captain: David Warner

Given David Warner's exceptional form, there's no doubt that the left-handed batter is the best choice for the captaincy role. This veteran has achieved two consecutive centuries in the tournament so far and is poised to maintain momentum in the upcoming match against the Kiwis.

Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has found his stride for Australia at a pivotal stage in the tournament. His 40-ball century played a significant role in securing a resounding 309-run victory over the Netherlands. The Australian team will anticipate another stellar performance from him with the bat in the upcoming match against New Zealand.