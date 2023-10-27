Australia will be up against New Zealand in Match 27 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 on October 28 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, India. The match will start at 10:30 AM IST. The Australian cricket team, despite a rocky start and managed to secure three consecutive victories, propelling them back into contention for the knockout stage. In their recent win over the Netherlands, all three aspects of the game - batting, bowling and fielding - performed in unison to produce a resounding 309-run victory.

The Australian team led by Pat Cummins currently occupies the fourth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 league standings, having accumulated six points from five matches. A victory over New Zealand this Saturday would bring them level on points with the Kiwis, both at eight points.

Notably, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell have all hit peak form in the competition, showcasing their best performances at a critical juncture for the Australian team.

In the bowling department, spinner Adam Zampa's exceptional performance against the Netherlands has propelled him to the top of the wickets tally with 13 scalps. Additionally, the Australian pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins have found their rhythm on the slow Indian tracks.

New Zealand, on the other hand, head into the match on the back of their maiden defeat in the tournament. The Kiwis, who had previously won all four of their initial matches, encountered a setback against hosts India, suffering a four-wicket loss.

Following this defeat, New Zealand, who had previously held the top spot, slipped to third place, and have eight points from five matches. The New Zealand team will be determined to demonstrate that the solitary loss was merely a minor setback and will look to steer their campaign back on track.

Weather conditions and pitch report

The weather will be a bit cooler at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The temperature is predicted to be 23.43C with 38% humidity.

The pitch at Dharamsala is a batting-friendly track. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 256. Fielding first should be the preferred option at the venue, with the team batting second winning 63 per cent of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for pacers with the track expected to stay even as the game progresses. Pack your fantasy team with bowlers and bowling all-rounders.

AUS vs NZ Fantasy XI

Wicket-Keeper:Josh Inglis

Batters: Steve Smith, David Warner, Rachin Ravindra

All-Rounders:Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Matt Henry, Adam Zampa

Captain- David Warner

Australian batter David Warner has scored 332 runs in 5 matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at an average of 66.4 and a strike rate of 109.93. He has smashed 2 centuries and has the top score of 163.

Vice-captain- Adam Zampa

The Australian leggie has taken 13 wickets in 5 matches in the competition so far. Adam Zampa's best spell of 4/8 in the campaign came against the Netherlands in their last World Cup fixture.

Australia vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia and New Zealand have faced each other on 141 occasions in ODIs. While Australia have won 95 matches, New Zealand have emerged victorious in 39 games.

The last 5 ODI contests have seen Australia win all 5 matches. The highest score in these 5 matches is 267 by Australia while the lowest has been 82 by New Zealand.

Australia vs New Zealand ODI records

Highest score: Australia's 378/5 at Canberra in 2016 is their highest total against New Zealand in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's 350/9 at Hamilton in 2007 is their highest score against Australia in ODI cricket.

Lowest score: Australia's 70 at Adelaide in 1986 is their lowest score in ODIs against the Kiwis.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's 74 at Wellington in 1982 is their lowest total in ODI cricket against the Aussies.

Average score: Australia's average score in Australia vs New Zealand ODIs is 229, while New Zealand averages 215 runs on the board in ODIs against the Aussies.

Australia vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 prediction

Australia have won five of the last 5 face-offs against New Zealand and will go into this clash as the favourites.