AUS vs BAN, World Cup Live: Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das are standing solid for Bangladesh against Australia. Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday in Pune. Australia are missing out on the services of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and he has been replaced by Sean Abbott. Steve Smith has also made his way back into the team. On the other hand, Bangladesh are also playing without their regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who has been out due to injury. In his absence, Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading the team. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

