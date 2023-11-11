Story ProgressBack to home
AUS vs BAN, World Cup Live: Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das are standing solid for Bangladesh against Australia. Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday in Pune. Australia are missing out on the services of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and he has been replaced by Sean Abbott. Steve Smith has also made his way back into the team. On the other hand, Bangladesh are also playing without their regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who has been out due to injury. In his absence, Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading the team. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Match 43, ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023, Nov 11, 2023
Play In Progress
AUS
BAN
67/0 (10.4)
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.28
% chance to win
AUS 66%
BAN 34%
Batsman
Tanzid Hasan
28* (31)
Litton Das
29 (34)
Bowler
Sean Abbott
21/0 (2)
Mitchell Marsh
10/0 (1.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
FOUR! Almost goes all the way!
Slower and shorter over off stump, nipping back into the left-hander. Tanzid Hasan stays back and tentatively defends it back onto the deck.
Back of a length in the channel, Litton Das lets the ball come on and dabs it down to third man for an easy single right after the boundary.
FOUR! Probably the shot of the day so far! Goes fuller now and around off, and gets a bit of movement again. Litton Das just leans into the drive and times it brilliantly in between mid off and cover for yet another boundary.
A gentle-paced outswinger, on a shortish length and outside off. Litton Das reaches out and taps it to the man at point.
Powerplay 2! The fielding restrictions are now eased and Australia are allowed as many as four fielders outside the inner ring till the 40th over.
On a length around the pads, Tanzid Hasan looks for the big heave but gets an inside edge that takes the ball away from the short fine leg fielder for a couple.
On a length in middle, Litton Das picks it up and chips this over the infield behind David Warner at mid-wicket for three runs. David Warner does superbly to chase this down to the fence and put in a brilliant diving effort to save a solitary run for his side.
Back of a length around off, Litton Das steps forward and dabs this to point.
On a length around the pads, Tanzid Hasan flicks this away towards the on side for a single.
Good length delivery in middle, Litton Das taps it near the square on the on side and takes a quick one. A bit of yes-no between the batters but the complete the single.
Off-cutter pitched fuller, Tanzid Hasan picks it and gently pushes this away from the mid off fielder for a quick single.
On a length around off, Litton Das defends this towards the off side to end the over.
Sean Abbott (1-0-13-0) switches ends.
Wide! On a length going down leg, Litton Das misses out on a flick as the umpire calls it wide.
Ona length outside off, climbing on the batter, Litton Das taps this the fielder at point for no run.
On a length around off, Litton Das defends this off the front foot for no run.
Leg bye. On a length around middle and leg, Tanzid Hasan looks to flick this one but misses out as the ball deflects off his pads towards cover-point but the batters take a good single.
Good length delivery angling away from the batter, Tanzid Hasan looks to replicate his boundary heroics again but he misses out this time as the ball sneaks past his bat.
FOUR! Authoritative strokeplay for yet another boundary to the youngster. Half-tracker, picked up early by Tanzid Hasan as he advances down the track and clubs this over the mid on fielder for a boundary.