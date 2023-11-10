Australia will be up against Bangladesh in Match 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 11 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India. The match commences at 10:30 AM IST. After a forgettable start to the tournament, Australia showcased why they are a powerhouse in world cricket. They registered six consecutive wins to make it to the semi-finals, where they are set to face South Africa in what will be a repeat of the iconic 1999 World Cup semi-final.

Australia were in a spot of bother against Afghanistan in their last match, when they were reduced to 91/7 while chasing 293 runs. However, a generational knock from Glenn Maxwell, which saw him remain unbeaten on 201, powered the five-time champions of the tournament to an unforgettable win by three wickets.

As for Bangladesh, the tournament was pretty forgettable, having lost six matches in eight and they were the first team to confirm their elimination. They registered a morale-boosting win against Sri Lanka in their last match, which raises their chances of making it to the Champions Trophy 2025, but the chances still remain slim.

Bangladesh will be without Shakib Al Hasan, who has been ruled out due to a finger injury. They do have some other quality options in the bowling attack to compensate for his absence, but the batting department is where the Tigers have struggled throughout the tournament.

Pitch report

The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at the venue is 305.

Weather report

The temperature at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is predicted to be 29.7C and 46 per cent humidity.

Australia vs Bangladesh squads

Australia: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c)

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Anamul Haque (wk), Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

AUS vs BAN Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

David Warner: Australia batter David Warner has scored 446 runs in eight matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 108.25. He has smashed one fifty and two centuries, with a top score of 163.

Mahmudullah: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah has amassed 296 runs in eight matches and is the team's top run-getter this edition. He strikes at a rate of 89.7 and averages 59.2. He also has one fifty and one century to his name in this campaign.

Adam Zampa: The Australia bowler has picked up 20 wickets in eight matches. Adam Zampa's best spell for this edition is 4/8 and his average is 19.20.

Mehidy Hasan: The bowler from Bangladesh has picked up 10 wickets in eight matches so far at an average of 35.50. Mehidy Hasan's 3/25 is his best bowling show of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

AUS vs BAN Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Mahmudullah, David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shoriful Islam

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Adam Zampa

Australia vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODI

Australia and Bangladesh have competed against each other on 21 occasions in ODIs. While Australia have won 19 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious on one occasion.

The last five ODI contests have seen Australia win on four occasions. The highest score in these five games is 381 by Australia.

The team batting first has won seven times and lost once in eight matches, on the other hand, the chasing side has come out on top on 12 occasions in 13 matches.

Prediction

Australia are expected to win the upcoming contest as they have won four of the last five matches against Bangladesh.