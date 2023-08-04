With nearly two months left for the start of the ODI World Cup, Australia pace great Glenn McGrath has picked the "best four" teams, which are likey to make it to the semi-finals. McGrath, who is a three-time World Cup-winner and the leading wicket-taker in the history of the tournament, feels that the upcoming showpiece event in India will be a nail-bitter. McGrath picked Australia, Pakistan, England and India, who are the hosts of the tournament, as the four best teams at the World Cup.

"You wouldn't be surprised that I'm putting Australia in that four. Obviously, India is playing in their own conditions. England is playing some great cricket, and Pakistan is also playing fine. So, they are the best four," McGrath told The Times of India.

England are the holders of the World Cup, while Australia (2015) and India (2011) haev won the tournament in the two editions prior to the last one in 2019.

Pakistan, on the other hand, won their first and only ODI World Cup title in 1992.

As hosts, India are favourites to win the World Cup, having won the tournament on home soil in 2011.

However, with two months to go for the 2023 ODI World Cup, things look far from settled for the Indian cricket team. Question marks remain on the availability of some injured top stars.

India play their opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Their match against Pakistan has been moved to October 14 from October 15, BCCI sources told NDTV.