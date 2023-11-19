Unbeaten India are set to take on Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Indian cricket team is on a 10-game winning streak, which includes a clean sweep in the nine league phase matches alongside their 70-run win against New Zealand in the semi-final. Many experts and fans think that Australia -- the opponent of Rohit Sharma and Co in the summit clash - have their task cut out and similar is the opinion of former India opener Virender Sehwag.

"India will surely have an advantage. YeAustralian team bhi thodi bohot to ghabraayi hogi ke hamarafinal India se nahi hona chahiye tha (This Australian team must be a bit scared to face India in the final). To win the World Cup, the only team they wouldn't have wanted to face in the final is India," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

There is also a lot of talk regarding the pitch that will be offered for the summit clash. However, Sehwag feels that the nature of the surface won't play a big role in the result of the game.

"I don't think that the pitch will make a big difference. It will be a tough contest and won't be a one-sided affair," he added.

Australia managed to strike back after setbacks in the opening two matches of the competition against India and South Africa. Since then, they won every match to make it to the semis where they defeated the Proteas by three wickets.

As far as head-to-head match-ups in ODIs are concerned, the two teams have faced each other on 150 occasions, with Australia emerging victorious in 83 matches. The current world no. 1 ODI side won on 57 instances whereas 10 fixtures concluded with no result.