The Indian cricket team, boosted by some superlative show from Virat Kohli and the bowlers, defeated Bangladesh cricket team by seven wickets in an ODI Cricket World Cup match in Pune. Virat Kohli, a former Indian cricket team captain, hit his 48th ODI century as the Indian cricket team chased down a 257-run target in just 41.3 overs in the Cricket World Cup. This was India's fourth win in a row at the ODI Cricket World Cup and with the win the hosts consolidated their position in the top-four of the points table.

One person, however, who would not be happy with India's win is Pakistan actress Sehar Shinwari. Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh match, Sehar Shinwari had posted on X: "InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India."

InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) October 15, 2023

However, Sehar Shinwari's wish was not fulfilled. And she had a fresh message for Bangladesh after India won. "Well played Bengali Tigers. At least you guys challanged (sic) Indian team on their home ground." The post has been widely shared.

Well played Bengali Tigers. At least you guys challanged Indian team on their home ground. — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) October 19, 2023

It was 'King Kohli' special at Pune's MCA Stadium as India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets. Virat brought up his 48th ODI ton, 78th international century, and 26,000 international runs, causing some movement in cricket record books. This is also his first WC century since 2015 and overall third.

"Sorry for stealing it (the Player of the Match award) from Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). I wanted to make a big contribution. Have made fifties in World Cups, and wanted to finish it off this time. (Free hits to start off) I was telling Shubman that even if you dream about this situation, you go back to sleep. It was a dream start. It just calms you down. The pitch was good and allowed me to play my game - hit the gaps and find the boundaries whenever I could. Great atmosphere in the dressing room. The spirit is there for everyone to see. You need to create some momentum in the changing room to come out and play like this. Special feeling to play in front of such crowds," said Virat in a post-match presentation.

With ANI inputs