The victorious Australian cricket team reached home after an exemplary Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign in India. Pat Cummins' men defeated hosts India in the final in a convincing manner to clinch the ODI World Cup title for the 6th time in their career. On Wednesday morning, Cummins and the other members of the team reached home but the lack of reception for the ODI world champions left social media bemused. Sharing the visuals that have surfaced on social media, fans wondered why Australian cricketers didn't receive the heroes' welcome they deserved.

Beating hosts India, who were unbeaten in the tournament until the final, is no mean feat. Cummins and his men executed their World Cup final strategy to perfection, outplaying Rohit Sharma's men in all three departments of the game.

But, seeing the Australian stars receive a rather ordinary welcome home, cricket fans on social media were left scratching their heads.

This is Pat Cummins' welcome at airport. Looks like cricket World Cup wasn't telecasted in Australia. pic.twitter.com/0y4wihHV7A — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 22, 2023

Pat Cummins arrives at an Australian airport. Just a few sports journalists clicking photos and regular passengers minding their own business. Isse zyada log to hamare yaha JCB ki khudaai dekhne ke liye khade ho jaate hain. pic.twitter.com/maq5GBEgnj — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 22, 2023

Pat Cummins arriving australia with the world cup trophy pic.twitter.com/Pep7T0fAq2 — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) November 22, 2023

No excitement?



Pat Cummins returns home after winning the World Cup but there ain't many people to receive the World Champions.pic.twitter.com/yb5Ya6S6iz — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 22, 2023

Cummins, upon his arrival, reflected on the spectacular achievement and said that the excitement of becoming ODI world champions hasn't yet fully sunk in.

"I think we'll be smiling for a fair while. We are still buzzing. Every half an hour so, you kind of remember that you just won a World Cup and get excited all over again," Cummins said in the press. "You only get one chance every four years and especially playing somewhere like India, it's hard."

"To be pitted up against the rest of the world and come away with a medal, it doesn't get any better than that. Adding to that an away Ashes series, a World Test Championship, we couldn't have planned for much better," he further said.

Advertisement

While some members of the Australian team have returned home, a few stayed in India for the 5-match T20I series, beginning November 23.