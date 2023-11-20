Just like every member of the Indian team and millions of fans across the globe, Virat Kohli was shattered after Australia emerged triumphant in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final. Kohli, who was named the player of the tournament for his stupendous run with the bat, ended the tournament as the top-scoring batter but that wasn't enough for him to get his hands on the trophy. After Travis Head inspired Australia to a comfortable win, Kohli met his wife Anushka Sharma who was in the stands.

Anushka tried to comfort Kohli who was understandably heartbroken with a hug. The picture of the couple has gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli hugged Anushka Sharma after the World Cup final lose.



Kohli scored a 63-ball 54 before being dismissed by Australia skipper Pat Cummins. Even his dismissal at the time sent shockwaves across the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, leaving even Anushka stunned.

Chasing a target of 241 runs, Australia rode on Travis Head's 120-ball 137 to clinch their 6th ODI World Cup title. Cummins had nothing but praise for his side after the match, having executed the perfect plan to outdo the Indian side on the big occasion.

"I think we saved our best for last. Couple of big match players stood up, and we're pretty stuffed. We've been batting first pretty much for the whole tournament, today we thought, it's a good night to chase down, we thought it might actually get a little bit easier. Everyone was pretty keen to get out there. It was a bit slower than I thought, didn't particularly spin probably as much as we thought either. Everyone adjusted pretty well and bowled some tight lines," Cummins said after the match.

With the defeat, Kohli's dream of lifting the World Cup title for the second time has ended. Whether he plays another ODI World Cup or not, remains uncertain.