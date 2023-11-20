Steve Smith made a huge mistake by not taking a crucial review despite being not-out during the Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. During the seventh over of the Australian innings, a slower delivery from Jasprit Bumrah crashed into Smith's pads and the entire India team went up in appeal. The umpire gave him out and although Smith was a bit interested, he was advised by Travis Head to not go for a review. However, replays showed that the impact of the ball was outside the off-stump and the decision would have been reversed.

Watch: Smith's Brainfade Moment That Almost Became Costly For Australia

Playing at the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the hosts faced a six-wicket defeat as Australia chased down the target of 241 in just 43 overs. Travis Head's magnificent century played a key role in Australia's record-extending sixth title win.

India was bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

