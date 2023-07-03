The schedule for 2023 ODI World Cup has already been announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this week. The mega event is set to kick off with a game between defending champions England and last-edition finalists New Zealand -- on October 05 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the Indian team will begin its campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. The much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Paksitan is scheduled to take place on the 15th of October in Ahmedabad.

It is worth noting that India are scheduled to play two of their first three matches against strong teams like Australia and Pakistan. Batting legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that such a schedule is an advantage for the hosts.

"It would have been even more difficult if you were to play Australia in a must-win last match. I feel it is always an advantage to play against the good teams first," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"If you don't get a good result, you have chances later. If you probably play against some weak team later, you will know what you need to do against them and with what margin you need to win," he added.

India will be eyeing to end the 12-year long ICC trophy drought when they start their campaign in the upcoming ODI World Cup. The team has won the ODI World Cup titles in 1983 and 2011. However, an ICC title has kept eluding the team since the 2013 Champions Trophy.