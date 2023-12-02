The ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 captured the imagination of a billion-plus people. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team's winning march at the Cricket World Cup helped the cause. With 10 straight wins, the Indian cricket team's performance made them the talk of the cricket world. Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli had a major role to play in Indian cricket team's good show. Virat Kohli scored 765 runs in 11 matches at and average of 95.62 to finish as the highest-run-scorer in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

News about Virat Kohli and the Cricket World Cup also made their way into the Open AI-Sam Altman drama in a way.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's ouster on November 17 created a lot of news. Microsoft is one of the biggest investors in OpenAI and when Sam Altman was pushed out, there was widespread ramifications in the tech industry. According to a report in The New Yorker, as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his colleagues dealt with the shock, the Indian-origin top official found out time to watch the Cricket World Cup final.

According to the report, Nadella - who is a fan of the Indian cricket team - "occasionally broke the tension" with news on Virat Kohli's performance. Most colleagues of Nadella, according to the report, had no idea what he was talking about.

A few days after his ouster, OpenAI brought back Altman and even installing a revamped board.

After an exceptional Cricket World Cup, Virat Kohli asked for a break from the white-ball leg of Indian cricket team's Tour of South Africa. Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers backed his decision of resting from ODIs and T20Is.

De Villiers stated that it's "normal for him" to get tired but he also hopes that Kohli continues playing the ODIs and Tests.

"I hope he continues to play ODIs and Tests. I'm sure he has got a plan in place. It's very reasonable and normal for him to be tired, to feel like it's time for him to unfold that final chapter in a way. I don't exactly know how long he will play for but I would like it to be for as long as possible. He's been incredible to watch and we all want to see a little bit more of him," de Villiers told Hindustan Times.

Kohli and de Villiers formed an extremely important partnership for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the time when the South African batter was active. Since then, both of them share a close bond of friendship.

"The South Africa series is important to him, and he might play a few, rest and sit out a few and find a way to manage himself leading up to the end of his career. At a very early stage, Virat found a way to master his own game, understand what works for him and he has taken that into the highest-pressure moments," he said.