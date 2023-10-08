The Indian cricket team's bid to end a 10-year drought for an ICC title win kicks off on Sunday as the Rohit Sharma-led side takes on Austrlia in the ODI World Cup opener. The recent Asia Cup triumph has been a positive sign for the players and well wishers of the Indian cricket team. Ahead of India's campaign opener Rohit suggested that being a cricketer in India is not easy, especially with the big weight of fans' expectations. However, Rohit believes that his team is filled with match-winners, who know a thing or two about handling pressure situations.

"We are Indian cricketers. We are supposed to go through pressure times, pressure situations. I see a lot of strong mental characters in this squad, who have come through hardships in their career.

"Nothing has been given that easy to any one of them. They've gone through their tough times, they've spent their hard times in the middle, and achieved what they've achieved today."

'16 years have taught me how to go through moments'

Experience teaches a lot many things and most importantly, dealing with the pressures of high-stake games.

Advertisement

"The 16 years of cricket has taught me that, how to go through the moments and how to handle those pressures and not to let that pressure come on to the team." Rohit understands that handling the pressure is a unique quality and everyone would react differently.

"I am sure at certain stages of the tournament some players will go through pressure, the teams will go through pressure. But that is where we need characters."

India's last ICC title came back in 2013 during the Champions Trophy in England.

(With PTI Inputs)