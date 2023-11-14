Rohit Sharma-led India are set to take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. It will be an eighth appearance for the Indian team in final-4 of the tournament. India have made it to the semi-final of the mega event for the third consecutive time. Out of the seven semi-finals that India have already played in the Cricket World Cup, they have managed to win only three. Here is the look at India's performance in the semi-final matches of the tournament -

1983:This was the first time across three editions of Cricket World Cup that India managed to get past the group stage and they didn't disappoint. Led by Kapil Dev, India defeated England by 6 wickets while chasing a target of 214 runs in the semi-final of the edition in Manchester. India went on to win the World Cup title in 1983 by beating West Indies in the final.

1987: India lived up to the expectations in the next edition as well and entered the semi-final for the second time on trot. However, this time, England handed India a 35-run defeat. Batting first in Wankhede, England posted 254/6 and then bundled India out for 219 runs in reply.

1996: After failing to make it to the knockout stage in 1992, India improved their performance and entered the semi-finals of the tournament in the following edition. It was a match against Sri Lanka in Kolkata. India were 120/8 in 34.1 overs in chase of a 252-run target when the fans interrupted the game. The resumption of play was not possible and Sri Lanka were eventually awarded a win by default.

2003: As expected, it was a game dominated by India as the side beat Kenya by 91 runs in the semi-final in Durban. Batting first, India posted 270 for 4 before bowling out Kenya for 179. In the final, India lost to Australia.

2011:It was certainly one of the biggest matches of cricket history as arch-rivals India and Pakistan faced each other in the semi-final in Mohali. Batting first, India posted 260 for 9 and then bundled out Pakistan for 231. Led by MS Dhoni, India won the title that edition by beating Sri Lanka in the final.

2015: A mammoth target got the better of India in the World Cup semi-final against Australia in Sydney. India were bowled out for 233 while chasing a target of 329 runs against Australia.

2019: A target of 240 which seemed too small at first, eventually proved to be too much for India as the side lost the semi-final game against New Zealand by 18 runs in Manchester. The game took place across two days due to rain.