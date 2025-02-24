Virat Kohli allayed all fears of a dwindling form with a record 51st ODI century on Sunday, that too against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. After a below par outing in Australia, that had fans and media question his future in international cricket, Virat Kohli showed that he may not be going anywhere for at least a while now. Against Pakistan, Virat Kohli scored 100* off 111 runs and hit the winning runs with a boundary.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that with this knock, Kohli will bat with lot more fluency.

"What happened in Australia, it was disappointing for him and for all those supporting him. The regularity in which he got out the same way was more disappointing. Everybody was keen to see him get big runs. Against Bangladesh, he seemed to go all the way till that leg-spinner bounced a little bit more. Here against Pakistan, we have been saying things, there are certain teams which bring out the best in you and against Pakistan, Kohli always has produced something special. I can never forget his knock at Melbourne (2022 T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan)," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"This one will build his confidence. For the remaining matches, you can see expect fluency from Virat Kohli."

The win was more sweet as Kohli surpassed Australian great Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-getter in international cricket. With this feat, Kohli also became the third batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, joining the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. In 299 ODIs, Kohli has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties.

Kohli's unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, was a treat to watch. His knock came at a strike rate of 90.09, helping India easily chase down Pakistan's total of 241.

Kohli's dominance against Pakistan continued, as he now has 778 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.84, with four centuries and two fifties. His best score against Pakistan is 183.

Virat now has 27,503 runs at an average of 52.38 in 547 matches and 614 innings, with 82 centuries and 142 fifties. His best score is 254*. He is now the third-highest run-getter in all of international cricket, overtaking Ponting, who has made 27,483 runs at an average of 45.95, with 71 centuries and 146 fifties with the best score of 257.

This is Virat's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in ICC Champions Trophy. Also, he has tied with Sachin Tendulkar for the most fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI events with 23 such scores.

In 15 ICC CT innings, Virat has scored 651 runs at an average of 93.00, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 100*. He is the seventh-highest run-getter in the tournament history.

With ANI inputs