Amidst fears that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 may not be properly hosted by host nation Pakistan due to the existing state of underdeveloped stadiums, Pakistan-based journalist Farid Khan has shared a video showing the work in progress at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Earlier, a report had emerged stating that stadiums in all three cities - Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi - are still under construction, with just over a month till the Champions Trophy gets underway. However, the visual shared by the journalist shows the extent in which work is being done at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The visuals paint a picture that the stadiums are indeed being constructed, almost from scratch. Bricks, ladders, cement and construction tools and vehicles can all be spotted in the video.

As per the social media post by the journalist, more than 250 workers are on-site in order to complete the stadium construction before the given deadline of January 25.

Watch: Construction is underway at Pakistan's Gaddafi Stadium

Update: Gaddafi Stadium's main building getting ready. Over 250 workers are working day and night to meet the 25th January deadline. The stadium will be inaugurated afterwards. It will host the Champions Trophy final in case India do not qualify

pic.twitter.com/MzYtgMqyjr — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 8, 2025

Following a report by The Times of India, where a source stated the underprepared nature of the Pakistani stadiums, it was said that a "miracle" would be needed from both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) to pull off the construction work in time.

The Gaddafi stadium was stated to be in particularly bad state.

"The weather is not ideal for construction and finishing work to happen at a rapid pace. At Gadaffi, even the plaster work isn't completed yet. And most of the time is taken by finishing work because we are talking about dressing rooms etc. They just can't be random rooms/enclosures for an ICC event. ICC has a checklist which needs to be met. National Stadium (in Karachi) has decided to not completely finish the new enclosure because there is no time," the source had said.

THE NEW CAPACITY OF GADDAFI STADIUM IN LAHORE IS 35,000



480 LED lights have been installed, two giant digital replay screens will be installed next week. A new players and officials hospitality enclosure will also be functional in the last week of January pic.twitter.com/iWkY0akjBs — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 8, 2025

Update: 350 LED lights have been installed at National Stadium in Karachi. 5000 new chairs have been installed for spectators. Two digital screens and a new hospitality enclosure for players and officials



Congratulations to everyone in Karachi. Massive upgrade pic.twitter.com/djIRMr8hKa — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 8, 2025

Update: 10,000 new chairs will be installed at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Two digital replay screens will be installed. Hospitality boxes will be upgraded



Bangladesh vs New Zealand will be the first Champions Trophy match here on February 24 pic.twitter.com/cw61TEndyx — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 8, 2025

Meanwhile, in light of the situation, the PCB responded by shifting the venues of Pakistan's upcoming tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand.

While the majority of the tournament will be played in Pakistan, all of Team India's matches, as well as the semi-final and the final, will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, if India do not qualify for the final, the Gaddafi Stadium will host the summit clash.