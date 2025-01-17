Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman has stated that he would miss coming to play in India, having enjoyed his time during the 2023 World Cup. A joint-decision was reached by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, of scheduling India-Pakistan matches in neutral venues till at least 2027. It has meant that India will play all of their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, and Zaman also reflected on that matter.

"Yes, we will definitely miss (playing in India)," Fakhar Zaman said, speaking to Sports Tak.

"We enjoyed a lot during our visit there for the ODI World Cup 2023. We were delighted with the kind of support and the hospitality we got there. The locals gave us a warm welcome when we went to Hyderabad for the first time, they all showered their love on us. Yes, we will miss it all," Zaman continued.

Zaman is expected to feature for Pakistan in their 15-man Champions Trophy 2025 squad. He scored a century the last time the two sides met in the Champions Trophy final, in 2017, as Pakistan won the tournament.

"If India had come to Pakistan, we would have given them an even grander welcome and hospitality but they are not coming. It's fine, but we're excited to play against them in Dubai," Zaman added.

A long-standing saga came to an end in recent weeks, as a final decision was reached on future India-Pakistan encounters in ICC events or Asia Cups to be played at neutral venues till 2027.

Meanwhile, the saga may not yet be over, with the captains' meet and the opening ceremony for the tournament set to be hosted in Pakistan itself. In this instance, India captain Rohit Sharma's presence is not yet a certainty.

India and Pakistan haven't played in a bilateral series since 2012. They square off in the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23.