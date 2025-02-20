Pakistan's spin-bowling Saqlain Mushtaq legend has criticized India and the country's national cricket team. Mushtaq, who claimed over 496 international wickets for Pakistan, expressed his disappointment while speaking to a local news channel regarding India's stand over Champions Trophy 2025 and its process of providing visas. Notably, Team India decided not to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025. As a result, the International Cricket Council approved Dubai as the host for all of India's matches during the tournament. If India make it to the semi-finals and final of the event, the particular matches will also be held in Dubai.

The Indian cricket team last travelled to Pakistan during Asia Cup in 2008. Since then, the side has not visited the country due to increased political tensions between the two nations. India and Pakistan played their last bilateral series back in 2012-13.

Citing all these issues, Mushtaq has asked Pakistan to take a firm stand against India. He expressed his opinions while talking to Pakistan's 24 News.

"Their tantrums just don't end. We are singing their praises. Children here want to see Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Every child here wants to see them in action, but their tantrums just don't end. I don't know in which world they are living in and what they want to achieve. When are they going to be intelligent and wise? When will they open their hearts? By wearing a tie and talking in English, you think you have become civilised? Pakistan should take a firm stand and teach them a lesson," the spin great said.

Mushtaq also alleged India of harassing him while he had applied for the visa for his trip to the nation for New Zealand's tour. The Blackcaps had appointed him their spin consultant for the outing that included three-match Test series.

"I booked online (visa appointment) from Leicester where I live and got an appointment two weeks later. They made me wait in queue for four hours. I felt a bit embarrassed and I was disappointed as well for the treatment being meted out to me," said Mushtaq.

"You won't believe how many people I approached (to get my visa processed). They kept telling me it's in the queue to get processed.

"The status remained the same for three months. In the meantime, I got this offer from PCB. So I refused the visa. They (Indian authorities) took the fee as well and did not even acknowledge," Mushtaq added.