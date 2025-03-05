Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score, Champions Trophy 2025: Captaincy Concern For SA vs NZ, India Await Finalist
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates 2nd Semi Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: In-form South Africa have to deal with injury and captaincy concerns.
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Updates, 2nd Semi Final ICC Champions Trophy© ICC
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: South Africa take on New Zealand in the highly-anticipated second semi-final of Champions Trophy 2025, to decide who will face India in the final. South Africa topped Group B after convincing wins over Afghanistan and England. On the other hand, New Zealand had handsome wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, but lost to India. New Zealand, however, did beat South Africa when these two sides clashed at Lahore three weeks earlier, in the tri-series ahead of Champions Trophy 2025. South Africa have a couple of injury problems to address, with captain Temba Bavuma and vice-captain Aiden Markram both nursing issues. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates for South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final LIVE Score, straight from the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore:
- 13:13 (IST)South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Battle of two potent bowling attacks!Bavuma attended the press conference on Tuesday and he said that the bowling battle will decide the fate of the two teams."New Zealand's bowling is formidable. Quite a disciplined bowling attack," Bavuma said. "Up front, the guys with the new ball don't give you much to score from. You've got to be decisive as an opening batter. And then in the middle, you've got guys again who are able to squeeze the game and force you to make mistakes. We know as batters we're going to have to work hard. We're going to have to bat ourselves into a position where we can make the play against them."
- 13:12 (IST)South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Captaincy headache for SA!Both captain Temba Bavuma and vice-captain Aiden Markram got injured against England in their final group game. While both are available for selection, it will be interesting to see if they'll get the nod. If both are not risked, Heinrich Klaasen is likely to lead the team.
- 13:09 (IST)South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score: All roads lead to Dubai!Hello and a very warm welcome! Lahore is the venue as South Africa and New Zealand square off in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy. Victory for either side will see them take India in the final in Sunday in Dubai.
