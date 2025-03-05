South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Battle of two potent bowling attacks!

Bavuma attended the press conference on Tuesday and he said that the bowling battle will decide the fate of the two teams.





"New Zealand's bowling is formidable. Quite a disciplined bowling attack," Bavuma said. "Up front, the guys with the new ball don't give you much to score from. You've got to be decisive as an opening batter. And then in the middle, you've got guys again who are able to squeeze the game and force you to make mistakes. We know as batters we're going to have to work hard. We're going to have to bat ourselves into a position where we can make the play against them."