Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir dropped a huge bold prediction ahead of the start of the Champions Trophy 2025, predicting that Team India would not make the semi-final stage of the tournament. Amir - a Champions Trophy winner with Pakistan in 2017 - stated that Jasprit Bumrah's absence would prove to be decisive in this regard, and it would ultimately mean that India fail to qualify from the group stage. Amir backed both Pakistan and New Zealand to beat India in Dubai conditions.

Speaking on Pakistan-based show 'Haarna Mana Hai', Amir emphasized that New Zealand boast the most balanced side in Group A.

"I think New Zealand are the most balanced side in Group A. Not even India," Amir stated.

"In my opinion, New Zealand and Pakistan will qualify from Group A," he said.

"I think India are massively disadvantaged due to the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Shami has just returned from injury, and isn't bowling like the Shami of old. I don't think you can rely on him," Amir reasoned.

"New Zealand are performing well with the bat, their fast bowling is in form, and all three spinners - Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips - are delivering," Amir explained.

"I think New Zealand will beat India in Dubai. Given the form they're in, I think they'll beat India in Dubai," Amir said.

Advertisement

India boast a superb record in the Champions Trophy, having won the 2013 edition and reached the final in 2017. India also dominantly reached the 2023 World Cup final, and thrashed England 3-0 in the home ODI series ahead of the tournament.

On the other hand, New Zealand beat Pakistan twice en route to a tri-nation series victory over them and South Africa.

Champions Trophy 2025

India enter Champions Trophy 2025 as one of the favourites for the trophy, and they will also have the fortune of playing all their games at one particular venue, in Dubai.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Pakistan enter the tournament as the reigning champions, having won it in 2017, beating India in the final.

Champions Trophy 2025 holds increased significance for Pakistan as it marks the return of a major ICC event on Pakistan soil for the first time in nearly three decades, since they co-hosted the 1996 World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka.

India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh form Group A, while world champions Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan are in Group B.