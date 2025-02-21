Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has received a lot of criticism for his approach during Pakistan's defeat to New Zealand in the opening game of Champions Trophy 2025. Chasing 321, Babar took 81 balls to score his half-century, and eventually finished with a knock of 64 in 90 deliveries. While Babar has received criticism from Pakistan legends like Wasim Akram, he has now also been criticised by former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who questioned Babar's lack of intent during the difficult run chase.

"I don't want people to misunderstand me. Babar Azam is a talented player. Even yesterday, he struck a gorgeous cover drive. But one cover drive doesn't win you games," Ashwin said, speaking on his Hindi language YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

"Intent kaha tha? Ghar me rakh ke aaya tha kya? (Where was the intent? Did he forget it at home?)," Ashwin remarked.

"Until Salman Ali Agha came out to bat, the scoreboard did not move one bit. If a batter is out of form, I understand. If the ball is swinging or seaming, I understand. Two off-spinners were bowling!" said Ashwin.

"Babar did not try and come forward to play a single ball. When he did, he could not play it well. He could not play the sweep, reverse sweep, he could not cut," Ashwin analysed.

Ashwin stated that Babar shouldn't have been afraid to get out while hitting hard. "Get out! Make 50 runs and get out, there are other batters to come too," he stated.

Babar's slow innings culminated with Pakistan losing two wickets in the first 10 overs, leaving them at only 22/1 after that stage, needing 299 more in 40 overs.

Advertisement

Ashwin expressed that even Fakhar Zaman - who was struggling due to an injury - took more risks and showed more intent than Babar did.

"Till Fakhar Zaman was batting, Mitchell Santner did not come to bowl. An injured Fakhar Zaman was taking more risks than Babar was," Ashwin lamented.

Pakistan ultimately fell short by 60 runs, making their qualification scenario to the semi-finals even harder. Hosting a major tournament for the first time in nearly three decades, Pakistan will need to now beat India and Bangladesh to guarantee a knockout berth.

Pakistan next have to travel to Dubai to take on arch-rivals India on Sunday, February 23. They will then have to come back to Pakistan for their final game against Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi.