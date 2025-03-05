Former Indian cricket team fast bowler S Sreesanth urged fans as well as experts to stop speculating about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement. Both star batters had disappointing outings during the Test series against Australia resulting a lot of chatter around their future. However, following India's win over Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, Sreesanth said that he wants to duo to play in the Olympics 2028 and win the gold medal for the country. Cricket will be played in the Los Angeles Olympics and Sreesanth urged the BCCI to "let them keep playing" so that they can clinch the gold medal.

"Everybody's talking about Virat and you know Rohit might be retiring. Please let them keep playing. We are going to win the Olympics because there is nothing like an Olympian Virat and Olympian Rohit winning the gold medal for the country," said Sreesanth to India Today.

Team India simply looks unstoppable, exuding confidence, energy and dominance and World Cup-winning former India pacer Sreesanth feels no side can stand in their way in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side trounced reigning world champions Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal here on Tuesday to make it four wins out of four in the ICC showpiece.

They now await the winners of New Zealand and South Africa for the Sunday's summit clash.

"Doesn't matter who the opponents are in the final -- India are going to win," the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner told PTI Video.

"There is so much positive energy. They are playing some wonderful cricket. The way Virat Kohli anchoring the chase, the way Shreyas Iyer has stepped up -- let's just keep our fingers crossed." Sreesanth also emphasised the importance of staying grounded.

Advertisement

"Let's be humble in our process. That's what Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) used to say -- one of the best captains I've played with.

"Even Sourav Ganguly used to say the same. Dada always used to say, let's be humble and trust the process. That's exactly what the Indian team is doing... Gautam (Gambhir) bhai is doing a great job," he observed.

(With PTI inputs)