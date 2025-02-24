Virat Kohli returned to his masterful best, completing his 51st ODI century and leading India home against Pakistan in the high voltage Champions Trophy 2025 clash. Chasing 242, Kohli took control after the departure of Shubman Gill, and paced his innings brilliantly. Kohli brought up his century - and the winning runs - with a superb cover drive, as India broke into celebrations. Leading the applause were India captain Rohit Sharma and India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who gave a standing ovation.

Given the tensions that were anticipated between Kohli and Gambhir ahead of the latter's appointment as head coach, and the reports of dressing room rifts that followed during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the atmosphere appears to be reaching a point of harmony at the right time.

A target of 242 was never going to be particularly daunting for Team India given the form that they're in. However, Virat Kohli ensured that no fan needed to break even a drop of sweat.

Kohli timed his innings to perfection. He brought up his half-century in 62 balls, before increasing his tempo and getting to his century in 111 deliveries.

It was vintage Virat Kohli against an opposition that he loves. The 36-year-old not only played some of his typically classy strokes, but was a livewire between the wickets. Kohli hit only seven boundaries - the same as Gill who scored 54 runs less - showing how brilliant his running between the wickets was.

Kohli stitched a brilliant 114-run partnership alongside Shreyas Iyer, a stand that ended with India on the doorstep of victory. Shreyas hit a brilliant 56 off 67 balls.

India have almost certainly sealed qualification to the Champions Trophy semi-finals. Should New Zealand beat Bangladesh, India will qualify. Moreover, hosts Pakistan will also have their group stage elimination confirmed with such a result.