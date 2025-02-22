Shubman Gill is India's most in-form batter in ODI cricket. Gill started off India's Champions Trophy 2025 in style, slamming a patient yet masterful century to guide them home against Bangladesh. Gill has now smashed scores of 50 or more in each of his last four ODIs, including centuries in his last two innings. Gill's former India teammate, the recently-retired Ravichandran Ashwin, stated that Gill has answered back brilliantly to all critics and doubters, especially those who questioned him being made vice-captain of the team.

"Many people were discussing when the Champions Trophy was announced, maybe they were confusing it with Tests and saying how Shubman Gill can get a place in the squad. They were even questioning the decision to make him vice-captain," Ashwin said, speaking on his Hindi language YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

"But step by step, with every match, he's replying to them. He's telling them that in the white-ball format, especially in the 50-over format, 'I'm here to stay'," Ashwin added.

Gill's century against Bangladesh was his slowest in ODI cricket, coming in 125 balls. However, it held great significance as he saw India home. Gill ultimately ended unbeaten on 101 off 129 balls, as India chased down a target of 229 with six wickets in hand.

The 25-year-old impressed by holding steady at one end, even when India lost the wicekts of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel in the space of 32 runs.

Gill's form has been nothing short of exceptional in ODIs. Having started his run in the series against England, the 25-year-old now looks primed to star for India during the Champions Trophy.

"Shubman Gill has once again proven why he's an exceptional, generational talent. He's absolute gold dust in this format, the way he sets his tempo. The way he showed his temperament to seal the chase," Ashwin further said.

"It wasn't the easiest of white-ball template pitches, and he adapted excellently," Ashwin stated.

Gill's ODI average has now soared up to a stunning 62.51 in 51 games. It is the highest batting average among any one with 50 or more games. In the history of ODI cricket, only Netherlands star Ryan ten Doeschate - one of India's current assistant coaches - has a higher ODI batting average than what Gill does presently.

Team India next take on Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. Victory would almost certainly guarantee India a place in the semis.