Pakistan star Abrar Ahmed, who was criticised by many for his send-off to India batter Shubman Gill during the two teams' Champions Trophy clash, has paid a glorious tribute to Virat Kohli. With 'King Kohli' set to feature in his 300th ODI for the Indian team, in the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday, Abrar wrote a glorious post for the iconic batter, calling him his childhood hero. "Bowling to my childhood hero Virat Kohli. Grateful for his appreciation-his greatness as a cricketer is only matched by his humility as a person. A true inspiration on and off the field!", Abrar said in the post.

In the Indo-Pak showdown in the Champions Trophy, it was Rohit Sharma's team that emerged victorious, with Kohli hitting the winning runs as he reached his 51st hundred in the format. For Pakistan, in another insipid display, Abrar was the only shining light, producing figures of 1/28.

Virat stands on the verge of adding another feather to his cap. The batting maestro will become just the seventh Indian star to reach the 300 ODI appearance milestone if he is named in the playing XI for the final group stage match against the Kiwis on Sunday in Dubai.

Virat's dwindling form across all formats was the talk of the town during the build-up to the Champions Trophy. After a diabolical Test tour of Australia, Virat showed glimpses of finding his groove during the three ODIs against England, but it wasn't enough to silence his critics.

After a rustic 22(38) in India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, Virat's much-awaited resurrection of form finally unravelled in the high-stakes clash against arch-rival Pakistan in Dubai.

The atmosphere reverberated with the echoes of his famous T20 World Cup 2022 heist in Melbourne against the Men in Green. With a shot struck clean as a whistle, Virat hit the winning runs, celebrated his 51st ODI century and became the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs.

In 299 ODIs so far, Virat has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20 and a strike rate of 93.41, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties, boasting a best score of 193.

With ANI Inputs