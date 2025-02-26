The dissection of Pakistan's disastrous Champions Trophy 2025 is on. Pakistan became the first team to be knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025, a tournament that they are hosting. From the players, to the selectors, to the Pakistan Cricket Board top officials, everyone is under scrutiny after the Mohammad Rizwan-led side's timid exit from the CT 2025. Pakistan started with a loss against New Zealand, then got beaten comprehensively by India in Dubai on Sunday. A report by news agency PTI said Pakistan interim coach Aquib Javed and other coaching staff may be sacked after the Champions Trophy 2025 gets over.

In the midst of this, a surprising aspect was pointed out by former Pakistan star pacer Wasim Akram regarding PCB selectors in a talk show which also has former India cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Nikhil Chopra.

"Aapke waha first-class cricketer nahin hai? jo selector hain (Don't selectors at least have to be first class players in Pakistan)?" Ajay Jadeja asked.

"At least they should play minimum number of games!" Nikhil Chopra, another former Indian cricketer, said.

"Are you trying to tell me that a national selector in Pakistan has not even played First-Class cricket?" Jadeja asked again.

"There was a selector, who was a bureaucrat, and was part of the selection committee till about six months ago. Now there is an umpire, but he has played first-class cricket. There is one guy who specialises with stats. I mean why do you needs a stats guy? Will you play with a computer on the ground?" Wasim Akram replied.

Following a loss against England in October, 2024, PCB added umpire Aleem Dar, Aaqib Javed, and Azhar Ali to the selection panel, which earlier comprised Asad Shafiq and Hassan Cheema, a sports journalist and PSL team manager.

"If you are selecting players on stats, then you are not 'selecting' you are only rejecting. The job of the selector is to see what you are going to wirk with. When we or you were picked we may not have the best stats in the world. If you see a player, and you feel that this guy cane be better in the next months, that's what a selector can do. Stas can't tell you do," Jadeja opined.

"Stats can't tell you the situation, the on ground reality," Akram then replied.

Ajay Jadeja is shocked to find out one of the national selectors we have has never played even first class cricket pic.twitter.com/RRvENPuSTt — Ghumman (@emclub77) February 24, 2025

India and New Zealand have qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals from Group A with one match remaining. Bangladesh and Pakistan have been knocked out from the group.