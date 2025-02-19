Legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has put out a bold claim regarding who he believes could become the "poster boy" of Pakistan cricket. Pakistan are the hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025, and it marks the first time the nation is hosting a major ICC event in nearly three decades. Ahead of the tournament, Ashwin singled out one player to star for the hosts during the event. The twist is, it wasn't star batter Babar Azam or captain and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Instead, Ashwin stated that 31-year-old all-rounder Salman Ali Agha could end up surpassing the legacy of Babar and Rizwan.

"I am excited about two players. Tayyab Tahir and Salman Ali Agha. What a player Salman Agha is. He has quality and pressure-handling ability," Ashwin said, speaking on his Hindi-language YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

Ashwin pointed out the qualities that Salman Ali Agha has as to why he thinks he could become a huge player for Pakistan.

"I am seeing a Pakistani player with on-field presence for the first time in many years. I really hope he does not go like some of the other players did. He could become the poster boy for Pakistan cricket. I believe he has so much ability that he can surpass Babar Azam and Rizwan," Ashwin added.

In 34 ODIs for Pakistan, Agha has smashed 957 runs at an average of over 45. He has also taken 16 wickets, making him a potent all-round option for them.

Recently, Agha slammed 134 and masterminded a chase of 353 for Pakistan against South Africa.

"I am not sure about his exact age but I am a fan of his game. He has the skill to play all kinds of shots," Ashwin stated.

Salman Ali Agha made his debut for Pakistan in Tests and ODIs only in 2022, but has now established himself as arguably their most important player for team balance. Agha has also hit three centuries in 21 Test matches for Pakistan, whilst also picking up 19 wickets.

Pakistan face New Zealand, India and Bangladesh during the Champions Trophy 2025, with the game against India happening in Dubai.